GLENBURN — The Brady Nickerson Foundation will be hosting a cornhole tournament fundraiser at the Glenburn Community Festival at the elementary school on Saturdya, June 18. Everyone is welcome to participate and have a fun time raising money for a good cause! We are encouraging preregistration online here: https://forms.gle/ikVLf5nH8Fqy6N3i6 please consider preregistering.

We will accept registrations the morning of. There will be two games going on, youth and adults. The youth tournament is for ages 13 and under. The adult tournament will be open to those ages 14 and up. The registration for the youth tournament will be by donation only. Adult registration is $10. Youth will play to win their very own Corn-Hole game! Adults will play for 50 percent of the entry fees collected! Pay at the door.

You may register the day of. Registering early helps us make a schedule for each tournament. Registration will be 9 until 10 a.m. This is when you need to pay your entry. The games will start at 11 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the Brady Nickerson Foundation.