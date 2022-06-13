SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Bring a little bit of the outdoors indoors with this nature Journaling workshop taught by artist and nature-lover Erika Rosso. Gather tips and techniques for capturing your memorable moments. All materials supplied. This is a terrific family activity; children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration required and class size is limited. The workshop’s two sessions, on June 15 and June 29, will meet between 9 and11 a.m. at the Gilley Museum. $20 per person, $16 for museum members. For more contact mel@wendellgilleymuseum.org or 207-244-7555