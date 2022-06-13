Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

We appreciate the June 1 article by Judy Harrison titled “Local churches create list of meals, pantries” (paper edition) and “Bangor-area churches create list of free meals and food pantries as demand grows” (online edition). We hope the Free Food Bangor Area list is helpful. However, we would like to make a few clarifications.

First, the “coalition of Bangor-area houses of worship” is the nonprofit Faith Linking in Action whose members are from many faiths, including the Islamic Center of Maine. Second, access to good food is only one of the many social justice issues for which we advocate to reduce poverty. Other labors of love for Faith Linking in Action are childcare and early childhood education, jobs, improved transportation, and home insecure and houselessness issues. In our September 2022 Convening, we will be examining advocacy measures for state legislation affecting the issues on which Faith Linking in Action is working.

For more information about Faith Linking in Action’s work and our issue teams visit http://www.faithlinkinginaction.org

Peg Olson

Ellsworth