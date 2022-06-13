University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer its hands-on virtual summer learning series July 5 to Aug. 5 with over 20 workshops open to all youth ages 5–18.

The UMaine Extension 4-H Summer Learning Series includes hands-on workshops in the fields of arts and crafts, food and nutrition, STEM, marine science and aquaculture, animal science and agriculture, and more. Any required materials will be mailed to participants at no cost.

Workshops are free with optional sliding scale fee; registration required (opens June 10). Offline projects to be completed at home also are available. Register and find more information on the Extension 4-H Summer Learning Series webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/4-h-summer-learning/.



For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jessy Brainerd at 207-581-3877 or jessica.brainerd@maine.edu.