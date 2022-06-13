LOVELL — The Hobbs Library Speakers Series is honored to welcome award-winning writer Meredith Hall on Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Hall’s 2007 memoir “Without a Map” was instantly recognized as a classic of the genre and became a New York Times bestseller. It was named a best book of the year by Kirkus and BookSense, and was an Elle magazine Reader’s Pick of the Year.

Publishers Weekly calls her first novel “Beneficence,” “Powerful … Hall’s meticulous prose convincingly captures the daily realities… of agricultural life and offers insight into the ways calamity fractures family bonds.”

To join this free event, visit www.hobbslibrary.org and click on the Zoom link. For a phone link or queries, contact the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library at 207-925- 3177. The Hobbs Library Speaker Series is supported in part by a generous contribution from Norway Savings Bank.