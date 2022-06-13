DEDHAM – KidsPeace Maine will hold its second annual Charity Golf Scramble on Saturday, June 25. The event will be at the Lucerne Golf Club, located in Dedham between Bangor and Ellsworth on the Bar Harbor Road (Route 1A).

The day will start with donuts and coffee before play begins with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for longest drive, hole-in-one and closest to the pin on designated holes. Golfers can purchase “mulligans” to use during the scramble, and each will be eligible for a raffle at the complimentary lunch at the end of the event.

Proceeds support the range of programs offered by KidsPeace at its Graham Lake Campus and educational services in Old Town and Millinocket.

For more information on participating, or to become a sponsor, please call Rebecca Greenlaw at 207-667-0909 extension 2310 or email her at rebecca.greenlaw@kidspeace.org.

For 140 years, KidsPeace has been building on its expertise to give hope, help and healing to children, adults and those who love them. Through its comprehensive range of residential treatment programs; accredited educational services; unique psychiatric hospital and foster care and community-based programs, KidsPeace is dedicated to helping people connect, transform and overcome their challenges to ensure a stable future, transition to adulthood and gain independence. Since its doors opened, nearly 300,000 children have participated in one of the multitude of programs KidsPeace offers.

For additional resources or more information on how to get involved, become a foster parent or make a donation, please visit www.kidspeace.org. Follow us at www.facebook.com/kidspeace.org or on Twitter @KidsPeace.