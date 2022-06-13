ELLSWORTH – A colossal video installation will headline a community party to kick off the Water Street Mural in Downtown Ellsworth on the evening of Saturday, June 25. Titled “Beyond the Brick,” the Heart of Ellsworth event is open to the public in the downtown district. The pop-up, modern art show will include provocative art installations and the opportunity to meet the mural artist, Judy Taylor. Participants will also have the opportunity to share their ideas for the mural and, ultimately, shape its concept.

The video, a Maine art mashup, will be projected on the 3,000-square foot wall of Coastal Interiors and set to an ultimate Maine music mix spanning genres and connecting generations of musicians. Multimedia producer Kyle Lamont of the award-winning production company, Good To Go Studios, in collaboration with poet & art critic Carl Little, will be producing the video projection. Music producer Tara Rook will create the installation’s soundtrack; a mix of Maine’s best songs, soundscapes, and spoken word.

Lamont said, “The inspiration behind this installation is the magnificent artistic talent in our region. From iconic artists to budding high school art students, we have a wellspring of material to instill pride in our creative youth.” She continued, “We are grateful to all the artists who shared their work for this piece; it will live on beyond the brick to inspire the next generation and manifest new possibilities of community engagement.”

The outdoor community party will begin at 7 p.m at 21 Water Street in downtown Ellsworth. There is no admission fee and refreshments will be available for purchase. Participants in need of seating should bring their own lawn chairs. For more event information Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/events/714235499827085?ref=newsfeed for more mural project information visit the Heart of Ellsworth mural page: heartofellsworth.org/downtown-mural

The mural site was donated by Coastal Interiors and initial seed money was received from Maine Community Foundation. Recent funding from the Maine Arts Commission will move the project toward the next phase. The second phase includes subject research, community engagement, promotion and fundraising. The third phase involves the actual painting of the mural and is scheduled in the fall of 2022. Heart of Ellsworth is currently exploring all funding opportunities through grants and community support.

Heart of Ellsworth welcomes community support for the project through volunteer and monetary contributions. For more information, to donate or to express interest in volunteering for this project, visit heartofellsworth.org/downtown-mural

The mission of Heart of Ellsworth is to promote economic, artistic, cultural, educational, historical and environmental activities in the “Downtown” area to provide a vibrant community for all residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and local government. Heartofellsworth.org.



GOOD TO GO STUDIOS is a boutique production agency on the coast of Maine. Founder Kyle Lamont is a multimedia producer & director specializing in marketing videos & podcasts with 10-plus years of experience delivering innovative and award-winning marketing campaigns. goodtogostudios.com