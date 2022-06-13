STONINGTON – Opera House Arts is pleased to welcome Caroline Cotter to the historic Stonington Opera House stage on Wednesday, June 22 at 7 p.m. With a captivating soprano voice and award-winning songwriting, Cotter’s songs take listeners all over the world and into the depths of the human heart. This is a “Live! for $5” event. To purchase tickets, visit operahousearts.org. Proof of COVID vaccination is required.

“I’ve got roots that go deep and grow deeper the more I leave my home,” Cotter sings in the title cut of the sparkling “Home on the River,” the second full-length major release from the sweetly expressive Americana artist who has found a true home on musical stages throughout the world. Since her debut album, “Dreaming as I Do,” released and reached #5 on the Folk DJ Charts in 2015, Cotter has performed over 800 shows in 45 states and 13 countries. Currently touring to support her second major release, “Home on The River,” No Depression calls it, “sweet and smooth, and downright refreshing… raising spirits with one song, calming them with another.” Icon Magazine writes, “Her well-constructed songs bring to mind the early work of Mary Chapin Carpenter.” “Today’s folk scene has a new champion, one who encapsulates the sweetness, serenity and sophistication that has always made the genre so affecting in such a timeless manner. In that regard, ‘Home on the River’ is an absolutely essential record,” Country Standard Time.

As part of the Opera House Arts Community Engagement and Learning initiatives, Cotter will host a 5-week songwriting workshop on Tuesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. starting Aug. 2-30. A culminating showcase with reception is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

Live! for $5 is an annual series of live performances, available to all for a ticket price of only $5. The series features a wide variety of performances for intergenerational audiences and participants. Live for $5 is made possible by the generous support of the W. F. Whitman Family Foundation, in honor of Maia Aprahamian, with additional support from the Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust.

Opera House Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded in 1999 to restore the 1912 Stonington Opera House, on the National Register of Historic Places, to its original role as a performance venue and a community gathering space. We offer a year-round schedule of professional theater, music, film, dance, educational programs, community events, and more. Performances take place in multiple venues, including the Stonington Opera House, the restored Burnt Cove Church Community Center, and at site-specific locations across Deer Isle and Stonington. Opera House Arts’ programs serve all of Hancock County’s winter and summer residents and visitors, with a special emphasis on the residents of Deer Isle and the Blue Hill Peninsula.