SOUTHWEST HARBOR —

Whooooooo’s awesome? Owls!

Museum Educator Cynthia Ocel will guide you through the fascinating world of these avian superstars. Discover how they find food, mates, and a safe place to hang out. Learn about their feathers, talons, eyes and ears. This fun exploration from 1:30-3 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 will include video; examination of the museum’s owl carvings and other artworks; and hands-on activities including dissection of owl pellets. Awesome Owls is open to curious adventurers age 10 and older. $12 for museum members, $15 for non-members.

Registration is required and space is limited. Sign up at http://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.