The Lincoln Academy girls tennis team captured its third Class B state title in the last four seasons Saturday, defeating defending state champion Waterville 4-1 in the title match at South Portland High School.

Yarmouth edged Mount Desert Island 3-2 for the Class B boys crown, while Kennebunk swept the Class A state finals with the girls defeating 2021 state champion Brunswick 5-0 while the boys downed Camden Hills of Rockport 3-2.

The Class C state finals were set to be played later Saturday, with Van Buren/Wisdom against Waynflete in the boys match and Washington Academy of East Machias against Waynflete in the girls match.

Lincoln Academy capped off an undefeated season in Class B girls competition, sweeping the doubles and also winning at first and second singles to finish the spring at 16-0.

Isobel Petersen and London Hunter topped Arian Gilman and Allie Anich 6-2, 6-1 at first doubles, while Clare Colburn and Olive Siegal defeated Fatima Sheikh and Skylar Talon by the same score at second doubles.

Olivia Nixon and Laura Mueller added victories for the Eagles of Newcastle, with Nixon defeating Waterville’s Kiera Gilman 6-0, 6-1 at first singles and Mueller winning at second singles 6-4, 6-4 over Karin Zimba.

Waterville scored its lone point at third singles, where Emily Campbell topped Vittoria Pauro 10-6 in a super tiebreaker with the team competition decided after Campbell had won the first set 6-4 and Pauro rallied to win the second set by the same score.

Class B North champion Waterville finished its season with an 11-5 record,

The Yarmouth boys won their third consecutive boys title with victories at second and third singles and first doubles.

Sutter Augere and Ethan Leonard secured the Clippers’ doubles win, defeating Jack Hodgdon and Jameson Weir 6-0, 6-2. Asher Lockwood defeated MDI’s Evan Ankrom 6-1, 6-0 at third singles while Quinn Federle topped Max Friedlander 6-3, 6-4 at second singles.

MDI, which had just one senior among its seven varsity players this spring, got its first point from the second doubles tandem of Treyan Nelson and Owen Kelly, who outlasted Wiley Schumacher and Andre Violette 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-2.

The Trojans’ Westy Granholm defeated Will Best 10-5 in a super tiebreaker to conclude the match after the two first singles players split two sets. Best scored a 6-2 first-set victory before Granholm rallied to win the second set 6-3.

The Yarmouth boys finished the season with a 16-0 record, while MDI went 15-1.

State singles champion George Cutone led the Kennebunk boys to their second straight Class A state crown and a 15-1 season, with the sophomore defeating Camden Hills senior Ezra LeMole without yielding a game.

The match marked the third straight year LeMole had lost to the state singles champion in the state team finals. LeMole fell to Falmouth’s Nick Forester as the Windjammers’ top-seeded singles player as a freshman in 2019, then after the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, LeMole has fallen to Cutone in state team competition each of the last two years.

Kennebunk also won at second singles, with Will Smith defeating Lincoln Pierce 6-2, 6-1, but Camden Hills got a victory at third singles as Noah Thackeray topped Noah Williams 6-4, 7-6(1).

The teams split the two doubles matches. Kennebunk’s Jason Redmond and Matt Durcan edged Wilson Fedarko and Liam O’Dwyer 6-4, 7-5 at first doubles, while Camden Hills’ Alex Todd and Sam Van Lonkhuyzen outlasted Parker Smith and Blake Dallara at second doubles in a third-set tiebreaker, 6-7(2), 6-3, 7-6(6).

Camden Hills, which was seeking its first state title since winning back-to-back Class B championships in 2016 and 2017, concluded its season with a 14-2 record.

Kennebunk freshman Olivia Cutone, George’s sister, scored a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Coco Meserve as the Kennebunk girls shut out Brunswick to win the program’s first state championship since 2003.

Merseve was this year’s state singles runner-up while Cutone did not compete in this year’s singles play as she was playing in a junior tournament in Georgia that coincided with that event.

Cutone’s win was one of five straight-set victories for the Rams in the team competition. Sadie Yentsch downed Abby Sharpe 6-0, 6-0 at second singles and Andie Lamontagne stopped Sadie Levy 6-1, 6-3 at third singles.

Arija Grant and Hazel McEnamey scored for Kennebunk at first doubles with a 7-6(5), 6-4 win over Hazel Goodwin and Izzy Leitzell, while Audrey McEnamey and Ainsley Morrison defeated Brunswick’s Emily Davison and Logan Brown 6-2, 6-3 at second doubles.