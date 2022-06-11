Andrew Farr of Gorham, who swept the sprints at last weekend’s Class A state track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, was Maine’s top performer at Saturday’s 75th annual New England Interscholastic Outdoor Track and Field Championship held at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Connecticut.

Farr, a senior who will run track at Yale University next year, won the boys’ 200-meter dash in 21.95 seconds and placed second in both the 100 (11.00) and 400 (48.27).

Maine competitors also won three other events, with Frank Morang of Cheverus High School in Portland winning the long jump by nearly a foot with a best of 23 feet, 5 ½ inches, Makenna Drouin of Edward Little High School in Auburn tops in the girls 300 hurdles with her winning time of 43.74, while Mia-Claire Kezal of Thornton Academy in Saco winning the girls 1,600 in 4:56.70.

Orono High School sophomore Ruth White, the 2021 New England cross country champion, finished second in the girls 3,200 with a time of 10:37.66, while Bangor High School senior Megan Randall was third in the same race at 10:42.59.

Randall also finished seventh in the 1,600 at 5:03.27.

Emma Green of Gorham was second in the 100 (12.32) and fifth in the 200 (25.74), while Mikaela Langston of Mount Ararat High School in Topsham was second in the triple jump at 37-7 ½ and Shelby Anderson of Marshwood High School placed second in the javelin at 131-06.

Other scoring (top-seven) finishers from Maine in the girls meet were Delaney Hesler of Bonny Eagle High School in Standish, fourth in the 1,600 (4:59.47); Sara Moore of Lisbon, fifth in both the long jump (17-2) and high jump (5-3); Amelia Wedderburn of Lewiston, fourth in the long jump (17-10 ¼); Bucksport’s Natasha Monreal, fourth in the triple jump (36-2 ¼); Sophie Morin of Brunswick, fourth in the javelin (119-7); Riley Reitchel of Erskine Academy in South China, fifth in the javelin (119-5); Kaeden Green of Brunswick, sixth in the triple jump at 36-1 ½; Lexi Brent of York, seventh in the 100 hurdles (15.61); and Sophie Turner of Kennebunk, seventh in the long jump (17-1).

In addition to Farr and Morang, other top performers by Maine boys competitors at the New Englands included Cameron Boswer of Washington Academy in East Machias, who placed third in the triple jump with a best of 46-2.

Jacob Ramos of South Portland and Daniel McCarthy of Bangor placed third and sixth, respectively, in the 800, with Ramos clocked in 1:53.92 and McCarthy in 1:54.97.

Tudum Monday of Edward Little finished fourth in the 110 hurdles (14.02) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (39.49). Matt Charbentier of York was third in the discus (170-5) and seventh in the shot put (54-3 ½).

Falmouth’s 4×100 relay team of Charlie Adams, Will Addison, Andrew Christie and Finn Caxton-Smith placed fifth in 43.192 seconds.