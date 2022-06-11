Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As do many others, I enjoy the Doonesbury comic strip (although it escapes me why it’s marooned on the editorial page). The recent thread, which initially appeared in 1997, inappropriately and insensitively pokes fun at the memory difficulties the character Lacey — a member of Congress no less — experiences owing to her senile dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Given that 25 years have passed, I’d have to guess that more appropriate vintage threads are available to republish, since Garry Trudeau no longer pens a daily strip.

I’d suggest encouraging Trudeau’s syndicate to move on past this particular topic focus. Sometimes looking back on the broad media canvas can make us question what we found humorous then — and why we no longer should.

Rick Lindquist

Ellsworth

