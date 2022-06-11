University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering its on-farm summer learning series for ages 12-18 starting 9 a.m. to noon July 15 at Rustic Roots Farm, 120 Vipah Lane Farmington.

This is the second year “4-H Fridays on the Farm” has been offered for Maine teens to gain hands-on experience, talk with local growers and learn more about the Maine food system.

Additional farms in the six-session series include:



Morning Glory Farm, 343 Flat Road, Bethel; 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. July 22; includes lunch

Brigeen Farms, 278 Upper Street, Turner; 9 a.m.–noon Aug. 5

Lone Spruce Farm, 306 Bald Mountain Road, Dedham; 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Aug. 5

Pumpkin Vine Family Farm, 217 Hewett Road, Somerville; 9 a.m.–noon Aug. 12

McDougal Orchards, 201 Hanson Ridge Road, Springvale; 9 a.m.–noon Aug. 19

The program is free; current 4-H enrollment is not required. Register on the program webpage for one or more sessions. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Alisha Targonski at 207-622-7546 or alisha.targonski@maine.edu.