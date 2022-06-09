AUGUSTA — Maine Gov. Janet Mills has appointed three new commissioners to Volunteer Maine, the Maine Commission for Community Service. Gov. Mills has also reappointed four sitting Commissioners to each serve an additional three-year term.

The Commissioners are a diverse, bipartisan group of citizens, actively engaged in community service, and represent every region of the state. Terms of service are three years with an option for reappointment. Commissioners elect officers from their membership and the officers serve two-year terms. The seats on the board are designated in statute such that each person represents at least one facet of the community volunteer service sector.

New commissioners:

Becky Hayes-Boober of Rockport: Hayes-Boober, tobacco prevention specialist for Knox County Community Health Coalition, Penbay YMCA, serves as a representative of a community-based agency or organization.

Thomas Meuser, Ph.D. of Portland: Dr. Meuser, a professor in the School of Social Work within the Westbrook College of Health Professions at the University of New England, serves as an individual with experience in promoting the involvement of adults aged 55 and older in National Service and volunteerism.

Susan Wiggin of Scarborough: Wiggin, a social worker with Portland Adult Education, serves as an expert in the delivery of human services to communities and persons.

“We are so proud and excited to welcome newly appointed Commissioners Hayes-Boober, Meuser, and Wiggin to Volunteer Maine as well as the return through re-appointment of some of our most engaged and hardworking Commissioners,” says Jenni Tilton-Flood, Commission Chair.

Reappointments:

F. Celeste Branham of Brunswick: Branham, who retired in 2018 as the vice president of student services and director for Partnership of Civic Advancement at the University of Maine at Farmington, represents educators from institutions of higher education and local education agencies. The Immediate Past Chair of the Commission, Branham has served in leadership roles as Chair-elect, from June 2016 to Sept. 2018, and Chair, from Sept. 2018 to June 2021.

Julia Fiori of Portland: Fiori, a student at Bowdoin College, serves as an individual who is at least 16 years of age but no more than 25 years of age and who is a participant in or a supervisor of a service program for youth, a campus-based, or National Service program. Fiori has served the Commission since 2020.

Zachary W. Maher of Poland: Maher, community development manager for the City of Auburn, serves as a representative of local government. Maher has also served as an AmeriCorps VISTA for the University of Maine 4H Camp in Bryant Pond as well as Mahoosuc Arts Council. The Chair of the Commission’s Communications and Public Policy Task Force, Maher has served the Commission since 2020.

Luke Shorty of Winthrop: Shorty, executive director of Strategic Initiatives for Thomas College, has been reappointed as an expert in the delivery of environmental services to communities and people. The Vice Chair of the Commission as well as Chair of the Commission’s Financial Oversight Task Force, Shorty has served the Commission since 2018.

Tilton-Flood continues, “We appreciate the work of the Governor’s office and staff in ensuring Volunteer Maine continues to create, build, and support a stronger Maine through Volunteerism with these appointments. We are anxious and ready to continue the efforts and programs in place, as well as develop and design more ways for our Service Corps and volunteerism to enable and empower Maine people and communities, from Climate Corps to Maine Service Fellows and beyond.”

Please visit the Commission section of the website for a current list of sitting Commissioners: https://www.volunteermaine.gov/media/news/commission-appointments-22.