After months of anticipation, the time has come for Piscataquis residents and other interested Mainers and groups to voice their thoughts, questions and concerns about the proposed redevelopment project in Big Moose Township. It’s possible they could influence the commission’s decision and next steps for the project, which could bring a significant economic boost to the Moosehead Lake region. The hearing is slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bartley’s Center Cove Events, 241 Pritham Ave., Greenville.

Planning commission staff recently changed the venue. They also added a site to accommodate overflow, so the public will have a chance to participate virtually from the Greenville town office, 7 Minden St. The hearing will also be available via Microsoft Teams, which can be accessed along with the agenda on the planning commission’s website.

Plans for the first phase of developer Perry Williams’ project — including a new chairlift, zipline, base ski lodge, 60-room hotel, brewhouse and more — have remained largely the same, though there were financial changes along the way. Along with fluctuating material costs and shortages, waiting for a hearing to be scheduled also delayed the project, Williams said in March.

The commission cannot issue a decision on Williams’ application for a development permit, which was filed in March 2021, until the hearing and public comment period are complete.

The pending status of the application has also slowed the purchase of the ski resort property. James Confalone of Florida is the owner, and a purchase and sale agreement was recently extended until June 30. The closing cannot happen until Confalone resolves litigation with the Carmen Rebozo Foundation, Inc., according to the agreement.

Commissioners are also scheduled to visit the site of the proposed redevelopment at 2 p.m. Tuesday. They are meeting at the lower base lodge of the ski area, 447 Ski Resort Road, Greenville Junction. The public is welcome to attend.

Following Tuesday’s hearing, a written comment period will open to the public. People have until 5 p.m. June 17 to submit written statements. Those who wish to submit rebuttal statements have until 5 p.m. June 24.

Comments can be sent to the planning commission, 43 Lakeview St., PO Box 1107, Greenville, or by email to debra.kaczowski@maine.gov.

