A woman was charged with OUI after she crashed her car into a telephone pole in New Gloucester Saturday night, officials said.

Chantell Marie, 45, of Cornville was northbound on Bennett Road when she didn’t complete a turn, drove into a ditch and struck a telephone pole, police said. The telephone broke in half and blocked the road.

Chantell was not harmed in the crash and was arrested following an investigation, officials said.

The Bennett Road will be closed until Central Maine Power is able to replace the pole and fix the wires.

