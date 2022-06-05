This story was originally published in June 2021.

For plants that crawl, climb and vine, a trellis is an indispensable tool for your home garden. Whether you are growing squash, peas or tomatoes, these simple structures help gardeners to save space and add structure to their gardens while also promoting healthier fruit growth and easier harvest.

While it is possible to purchase ready-made trellises from your local garden center, gardeners with a knack for DIY and a desire to save money on gardening supplies can easily make their own trellises out of supplies they already have around the house.

Here are eight videos that show you how to make a DIY trellis for your garden.

Wooden trellis for raised beds

Whether you are growing crops in a traditional wooden raised bed or a creative alternative, this video tutorial from YouTube user Sunny Rain Ecostead and Studio shows you how to make a simple gridded wooden trellis for whatever vining and climbing plants you may be growing.

Teepee trellis

A simple, triangular trellis made from bamboo is all you really need to get vining plants like peas and beans off the ground. YouTube user Tanya Visser – The Gardener shows you how to do it with a few bamboo stakes.

String trellis

String trellises are cheap, easy to make and perfect for light vining plants like beans and peas. YouTube user Wendi Phan demonstrates how to easily set one up in your home garden. Over time, you may have to replace the string and re-rig the apparatus, but this simple string trellis works well throughout the garden season if you do it right.

Fence panel trellis

Vining crops with heavier fruit like squash might need a little more support than string and bamboo can provide. In this video, YouTube user Urban Farmstead shows you three different ways to create fence panel trellises that can support almost any vining crop.

Tomato trellis

Tomatoes are one of the most popular plants for home gardeners to grow. Trellising tomatoes is the best way to save space in the home garden while keeping the fruit clean and healthy. Instead of purchasing tomato cages, try following this YouTube tutorial from The Gardening Channel with James Prigioni to make your own tomato trellis with only one piece of wood.

DIY tomato cage

Another option if you are looking to save money on the garden gold that is the homegrown tomato is to make your own tomato cages. YouTube user CaliKim29 Garden & Home DIY makes it look easy with just a few materials and tools.

Garden obelisk

Garden obelisks are an attractive way to trellis larger vining plants. Though you can purchase garden obelisks, YouTube user Flower Patch Farmhouse walks you through the steps of making your own in this tutorial.

Arched trellis

If you are especially crafty and looking to add attractive architectural elements to your garden, an arched trellis is the way to go. YouTube user Roots and Refuge Farm shows you how to make a beautiful, sturdy arched trellis for only $30.

No matter what you’re growing — or your construction skills — these DIY trellises will help maximize your growing space, grow healthy fruit and make your home garden a little more beautiful.

