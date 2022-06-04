A West Newfield woman and three young children were hospitalized after a car crash in Standish on Friday.

The crash involving a 2017 Hyundai SUV and a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban near Route 35 and Middle Jam Road was reported around 6:57 p.m., according to Cumberland County Sheriff Kerry Joyce.

The crash reportedly occurred when the Hyundai struck the back end of the Suburban, which had been southbound on Route 35 and stopped to attempt to make a left-hand turn.

Tiffani Silva, 25, who had been driving the Hyundai, and three young children under the age of 5 who had been passengers in the vehicle, were transported to Maine Medical Center for minor injuries, according to Joyce.

Scott McDonald, 52, of Windham, who had been driving the Suburban, reportedly did not receive any serious injuries.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

