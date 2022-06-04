A dump truck was damaged on Friday afternoon after a crash in Gray, causing approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto residential property.

The dump truck had left the roadway on the West Gray Road just after the Windham-Gray town line at around 4:28 p.m., according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas Battey, 63, of Danville had been eastbound on the West Gray Road in a 2016 Peterbilt dump truck owned by J F Hutchinson company, when he failed to complete a left hand turn and drove the truck straight off the roadway, according to Sheriff Kerry Joyce.

The truck came to rest on a corner of residential property, and around 100 gallons of diesel fuel were estimated to have been spilled near a drinking well, Joyce said. The dump truck was badly damaged in the crash.

Battey was initially trapped in the cab of the dump truck in the crash, as a tree blocked the door from opening. After being rescued from the cab of the truck, Battey was transported to Maine Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection responded to the crash along with first responders and Maine Department of Transportation officials.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

