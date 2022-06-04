ROCKLAND, Maine — A man died after being injured by a collapsed garage in Rockland on Saturday morning.

The garage collapse at 52 Crescent St. was reported around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to the Courier-Gazette. The garage was in the process of being demolished, according to reports.

Kendall Ross, 37, wasn’t conscious by the time Rockland Police arrived at the scene, CBS 13 reported.

Ross was transported via LifeFlight to Penobscot Bay Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, the Courier-Gazette reported.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the circumstances of Ross’ death.

