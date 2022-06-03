Andy Shepherd, who has served as CEO of the Saddleback Mountain ski resort since 2019, is stepping down from the role.

The decision to step down from the position, effective immediately, was influenced by health issues, MaineBiz reported. Specifically, 65-year-old Shepherd said that he suffered from back issues that interfered with his ability to carry out the role.

Instead, he will be pivoting his focus into the resort’s charitable works, with a focus on fundraising and community development, according to the business publication.

Shepherd noted that he wants to continue his work at Saddleback by working on fundraising to continue development for the mountain and surrounding community. He also hopes to work toward improving access to child care and workforce housing, and creating a staffing agency to aid seasonal workers in finding year-round employment.

During his time as CEO, Shepherd was instrumental in revitalizing Saddleback after the mountain closed during the 2014-15 season. He also oversaw renovations that allowed the resort to open its ski lifts to the public during the early stages of the pandemic.

Shepherd’s successor has not yet been named.

