A Poland man drowned Sunday morning while swimming in Turner.

Adrian Maurais, 36, attempted to swim across Martin Stream to a float about 50 feet from shore about 11:55 a.m. when he began to struggle and went below the surface, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

He never resurfaced.

People on the shore attempted to find Maurais but were not successful, Latti said Sunday night.

Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police divers found Maurais’ body in about 7 feet of water just before 2:30 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

More articles from the BDN