Hundreds lined the streets of Bangor Monday morning as veterans from all branches of the military marched through the city as part of the Bangor Memorial Day Parade.

Mainers (left) line Main Street in Bangor and wave flags in support of the veterans on Monday during the Memorial Day parade. There was ample support and enthusiasm from people of all ages. Service members (top right) walk down Central Street in Bangor. Members of the Bangor High School Marching Band (bottom right) participate in the Memorial Day Parade. Credit: Andrew Clark / BDN

On foot and by vehicle, the veterans were greeted by crowds waving flags during the parade that wound its way from Exchange Street to Davenport Park, honoring those who have died in service to the country.

Participants (left) in Bangor’s Memorial Day Parade pay homage to the iconic kiss photo from the end of World War II. Veterans (right) walk down Main Street in Bangor on Monday during the annual Memorial Day Parade. Credit: Andrew Clark / BDN

The end of the parade included a ceremony where the national anthem was performed, a prayer was recited by the JROTC cadet commander and a poem was read by State Sen. Joe Baldacci. There was also a 21-gun salute and a performance of Taps.

In addition to members of the military, the Bangor High School JROTC and marching band took part as well.

State Sen. Joe Baldacci, D-Bangor, (left) addresses the crowd at Davenport Park. The 21-gun salute (top right) and the Taps (bottom right) are performed at the conclusion of Monday’s parade. Credit: Andrew Clark / BDN

More articles from the BDN