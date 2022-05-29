York County, Maine — A manhunt lasting several months involving two states is now over.

Eight warrants from Maine and New Hampshire were out for Devin Spencer’s arrest, and officials have been looking for him for months due to his “escalating criminal behavior,” the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Saturday, the York County Sheriff’s Office got information that Spencer would be hiding in a “hollowed out” cabinet in an apartment in Parsonsfield.

Deputies found Spencer and arrested him Saturday afternoon.

He’s being held at the York County Jail.

