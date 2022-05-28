In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, Community Connector driver Tiffany Lister waits for riders to board her bus outside the Hannaford on Broadway in Bangor. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

The Community Connector public transportation service will be temporarily suspending its Saturday services next month.

The decision to suspend Saturday services, starting on June 18, was prompted by staffing shortages, according to Courtney O’Donnell, assistant city manager for Bangor.

Both fixed route and ADA paratransit lines will be affected by the suspension.

“We understand this change to the bus service will negatively impact some riders and want everyone to know that we did not reach this decision lightly. We are taking active steps in an effort to ensure the change is temporary and hope that this notice provides riders enough time to make alternative arrangements,” O’Donnell said.


Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.