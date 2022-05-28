The Community Connector public transportation service will be temporarily suspending its Saturday services next month.

The decision to suspend Saturday services, starting on June 18, was prompted by staffing shortages, according to Courtney O’Donnell, assistant city manager for Bangor.

Both fixed route and ADA paratransit lines will be affected by the suspension.

“We understand this change to the bus service will negatively impact some riders and want everyone to know that we did not reach this decision lightly. We are taking active steps in an effort to ensure the change is temporary and hope that this notice provides riders enough time to make alternative arrangements,” O’Donnell said.

More articles from the BDN