Maine DOT officials stand on the scene of a washout near Cyr Plantation on Saturday morning. Credit: Courtesy of Van Buren Fire Department

Extreme flash flooding washed out a section of Route 1 in Cyr Plantation on Saturday morning.

The washout left a large hole in the road wider than a typical sedan, and flood waters could be seen rushing through the gash. The ATV trails in St. John Plantation were reportedly deemed unpassable.

St. Bruno Cemetery in Van Buren. Credit: Courtesy of James LaPointe.

Heavy rains also flooded a Van Buren cemetery on Saturday, where headstones could be seen poking through the top of the standing water.

In the event of heavy rains, it is advised to move to higher ground if possible and stay alert to quickly changing weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service.


Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.