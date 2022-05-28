Extreme flash flooding washed out a section of Route 1 in Cyr Plantation on Saturday morning.

The washout left a large hole in the road wider than a typical sedan, and flood waters could be seen rushing through the gash. The ATV trails in St. John Plantation were reportedly deemed unpassable.

St. Bruno Cemetery in Van Buren. Credit: Courtesy of James LaPointe.

Heavy rains also flooded a Van Buren cemetery on Saturday, where headstones could be seen poking through the top of the standing water.

In the event of heavy rains, it is advised to move to higher ground if possible and stay alert to quickly changing weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

