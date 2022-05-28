Two teens were seriously injured after a rollover crash in Castle Hill on Friday night. Credit: Courtesy of Maine State Police Troop F

Two teenagers were hospitalized on Friday night after a rollover crash in Aroostook County.

The single-vehicle crash on Route 227 in Castle Hill was reported at around 9:05 p.m., according to Maine State Police.

The 17-year-old who had been driving the vehicle had attempted to swerve to miss a deer in the roadway, crossed the centerline and lost control of the vehicle, officials said. The vehicle rolled a number of times before coming to stop in a stand of trees.

Both the driver and the teenaged passenger were able to get out of the vehicle on their own, and were transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Neither of the occupants of the vehicle had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, officials said.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.


Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.