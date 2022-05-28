Two teenagers were hospitalized on Friday night after a rollover crash in Aroostook County.

The single-vehicle crash on Route 227 in Castle Hill was reported at around 9:05 p.m., according to Maine State Police.

The 17-year-old who had been driving the vehicle had attempted to swerve to miss a deer in the roadway, crossed the centerline and lost control of the vehicle, officials said. The vehicle rolled a number of times before coming to stop in a stand of trees.

Both the driver and the teenaged passenger were able to get out of the vehicle on their own, and were transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Neither of the occupants of the vehicle had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, officials said.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

More articles from the BDN