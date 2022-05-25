The city of South Portland announced on Tuesday that it could no longer guarantee that it would be able to provide shelter for asylum seekers.

A letter approved by city councilors on Tuesday reads that hotels that accept general assistance have reached capacity, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The letter also notes that the regional shelter in Portland is also at capacity. Earlier this month, Portland announced that it could no longer guarantee shelter, but would consider providing General Assistance vouchers to allow asylum seekers the opportunity to find their own housing.

The letter will be sent to a group of approximately 30 nonprofit organizations that work to place asylum seekers in the area once it has been signed by Mayor Deqa Dhalac, according to the Press Herald.

Last week, a group of more than 70 organizations sent a letter asking state organizations to oversee services for asylum seekers.

More articles from the BDN