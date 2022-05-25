A man has been charged with murder after his mother’s body was found in her apartment on Tuesday morning.

Jeanine Ross, 66, was found dead in her Moorings apartment complex residence on 125 Congress St. in Bath at around 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

After an autopsy was completed on Wednesday morning, Ross’ death was ruled a homicide, according to Moss.

Ross’ son, 42-year-old Jason Ibarra, was arrested on Tuesday evening. Ibarra had been staying with Ross at the time of her death, Moss said.

Ibarra was charged with violation of conditional release at the time of his arrest, and was informed of the murder charge on Wednesday after he had been detained at Two Bridges jail, according to officials.

Further details were not available on Wednesday evening.

