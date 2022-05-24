This story will be updated.

A massive fire destroyed the Beach Cove Waterfront Inn in Boothbay Harbor Monday night.

Boothbay Harbor Fire Chief Nick Upham said some of the siding on neighboring homes melted from the intense heat.

“As hot as it was, the heat was coming back and starting to ignite the other buildings. We had fire spreading into the woods probably an eighth of the mile down the woods that way, buildings along here that are actually melted,” Upham said.

At last check, crews were still monitoring for hot spots.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

