WELLS — A Wells man allegedly fatally shot his 2-year-old niece and injured his father and brother during a fight that started over a t-shirt.

Andrew Huber-Young, 19, was charged with murdering his niece, 2-year-old Octavia Huber-Young, at a home on Crediford Road on Saturday, Maine State Police officials said.

The child’s uncle drove to the Wells Police Department after the shooting and told police, “I f****** up and accidently shot at my f****** family,” according to court papers. He told police the gun, a .22 caliber handgun, was in his car.

Andrew Huber-Young reportedly told police an argument started over a t-shirt that belonged to him but was being worn by his brother.

The fight escalated, and their father asked Andrew Huber-Young to leave, according to court documents. The two brothers allegedly continued to argue via text messages.

Andrew Huber-Young later returned to the home with a gun that he had allegedly stolen from his father.

Andrew Huber-Young told police he was aiming for his brother and fired, wounding his brother and father, officials said.

He reportedly told police he didn’t mean to hit anyone.

Andrew Huber-Young’s father was shot in the face and his brother suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Octavia Huber-Young was shot in the left arm and the bullet went through her chest. She did not survive her injuries.

The 2-year-old’s mother and other family members say they’re devastated at this loss.

“All I know is she was full of life, and she always loved to smile and play. She always wanted to be like her older sister,” Samantha Higgins, her mother, said.

Higgins remembers her daughter for her playful spirit.

“She would always when she wanted my attention, she would always grab my finger and bring me toward her room and play with her. And she always loved to go outside and play on her swing set,” Higgins said.

Andrew Huber-Young is being held at the York County Jail.

