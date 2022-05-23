Communities in Maine are going to use more than $24 million in federal money to help clean up contaminated former industrial sites around the state.

The money is from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It will pay for assessments and site cleanups in communities including Gardiner, Millinocket and Bath.

The funding is part of a longstanding effort by the EPA to remediate brownfields, which are areas where redevelopment is made challenging by contaminants and blight.

Some of the money will help assess and clean up the former Great Northern Paper Co. site in Millinocket, the Kennebec Journal reported. Other communities set to benefit from the funding include Gray, Rockland and Waterville, the Journal reported.

