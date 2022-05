An 18-year-old boy was killed Friday in a crash in Sedgwick.

Dakota Markham of Sedgwick was driving a 2008 Subaru on Caterpillar Hill Road about 10 p.m. when he went across the opposite lane and off the road, according to the Maine State Police.

Markham died at the scene, and his 15-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts, the state police said.

The state police said that inexperience and speed are likely factors in the crash.

