AUBURN — An inmate escaped from the Androscoggin County Jail, stole a vehicle, and led police on a chase before crashing in Mechanic Falls on Monday morning, officials said.

David Ricardo Mockler, 23, of Lisbon escaped while at recreation by climbing a fence and squeezing through two rows of barbed wire before jumping approximately 25 feet off a roof, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Mockler then stole a vehicle, which was unlocked with the keys inside, that was parked in the side lot of the county building on Court Street, according to deputies.

A short time later the vehicle was involved in a crash near 1724 Minot Ave. in Auburn, which caused extensive damage to the stolen car and another vehicle.

The Mechanic Falls Police Department then spotted Mockler and tried to stop him, but he took off. He led officers on a low-speed chase due to a tire being damaged before he crashed on South Main Street in Mechanic Falls and was arrested, officials said.

He was taken to a local hospital with a possible broken ankle, which police believe happened when he jumped off the roof.

Mockler was charged with escape, theft and failing to stop.

He has been incarcerated since May 15 and was being held on charges of aggravated trafficking of schedule drugs, unlawful possession of cocaine base, theft by unauthorized taking, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

More articles from the BDN