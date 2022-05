The body of a man missing for almost two months has been found in the Kennebec River.

The body of 36-year-old Justin Howard was spotted in the river between the Benton Bridge and dam on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Howard, who was from the Winslow and Waterville area, was visiting friends on Pleasant Street in Clinton in late March when he went missing.

Witnesses told police in March they saw Howard running down Pleasant Street onto Water Street, where he entered the river.

