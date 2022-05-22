PORTLAND, Maine — Keith Forest, better known to his friends as “Tater,” started working for the city almost 20 years ago. During all that time, Tater’s been known as a creative guy who likes to make his job fun.

Now working on a city parks and recreation maintenance crew taking care of Portland’s 30 playgrounds, Tater is getting noticed for the comical TikTok videos he produces with his coworkers nearly every week.

He calls them “The Tater Report.”

You can find them on his personal TikTok channel and the Portland Parks and Recreation Instagram feed.

This week, we spent a day with Tater and company to see if they’re as funny in real life as they are online.

The answer is yes.

