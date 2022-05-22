An Anson woman died on Saturday when she was thrown from her motorcycle after hitting a guardrail.

Annie Harris-Rowe, 32, was northbound on River Road when she lost control, struck a guardrail and was thrown from her Harley-Davidson, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

Harris-Rowe was driving behind her husband, who was on another motorcycle with a passenger, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office told the paper.

It is unknown what caused Harris-Rowe to lose control and she wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time, officials said.

More articles from the BDN