Joan Loendorf. Credit: Courtesy of the Maine State Police

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Hammond woman after she was last seen Saturday night.

Joan Loendorf, 69, was last seen around 7 p.m. walking away from her home at 1374 B Road, according to the Maine State Police.

Loendorf is 5-feet-8-inches tall and 150 pounds with white hair and dark eyes. She was last seen wearing a lime green coat and blue jeans.

Loendorf suffers from dementia and the direction she is traveling in is unknown, police said

Anyone who sees Loendorf or has information is asked to call 911 or the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

