Saco police arrested a Saco man after discovering four damaged cruisers in a restricted access parking lot Wednesday morning.
Vincent St. Ours, 57, was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated criminal mischief and one count of criminal trespass.
At approximately 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, St. Ours walked through the restricted access parking lot and smashed the windows of four cruisers with a hammer, according to Jack Clements, chief of Saco police.
St. Ours is currently held at York County Jail and is expected to make his first appearance in court on Friday.