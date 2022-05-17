A man was stabbed early on Tuesday morning while walking home from his job.

The man was reportedly knocking on doors near 102 Common St. and asking for help at around 1:25 a.m., according to Deputy Chief Corey Huntress of the Saco Police Department.

He told police that he had been approached by a person, who was described as a white male wearing dark clothing and a ski mask who had a weapon. The person reportedly demanded money, and stabbed the man when he refused, officials said.

The man who was stabbed was transported to Maine Medical Center.

The circumstances of the attack are under investigation, and anyone with information can contact the Saco Police Department at 207-282-8216.

