DYER BROOK, Maine — Some residents in northern Maine say they aren’t getting mail. Not because of staffing issues, but because of too many potholes on their road.

Postal officials contacted Dyer Brook town officials last week to tell them mail carriers would suspend deliveries on Moro Townline Road.

They say the road was too unsafe for carriers to drive on.

The U.S. Postal Service even says the road is so bad the grill of a bus recently fell off.

Residents were told their mail would be held the next town over, but in Aroostook County that can be quite a distance.

“I have a 90-year-old mother that’s bedridden. I just can’t be driving 20 miles every day to get my mail. Somebody needs a kick in the pants is what they need because it’s ridiculous,” said Frank Schramm, a Hersey resident.

The U.S. Postal Service says it’s resuming delivery service to the road now that the potholes are getting filled in, but residents wonder how long that will last.

The town is holding a meeting over the road on Tuesday.

