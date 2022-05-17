A Patten man is seriously injured after he passed out while driving and hit multiple storage containers on Houlton Road.

Everett Frenette, 71, was westbound when he lost consciousness and left the roadway, according to the Maine State Police.

Frenette’s vehicle went into the lot at 179 Houlton Road and struck a tractor before hitting a storage building and flipping his car. This led to another storage building being hit which ultimately left five storage containers damaged, police said.

Frenette suffered serious injuries and was taken to Millinocket Regional Hospital.

