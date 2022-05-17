The body of a Masardis man who went missing Monday night was found in the Aroostook River.

Donald Whipple, 78, went fishing around 7 p.m. on Monday night and was reported missing around 10:45 p.m. when his family couldn’t locate him, according to Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Game wardens located his canoe and fishing gear but were unable to find Whipple after an overnight search, he said.

After launching an airboat to aid in the search on Tuesday morning, wardens found Whipple in about 4 feet of water, almost a mile downstream from where they found the canoe, Latti said.

Whipple was taken to a funeral home in Ashland and an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death. The death does not appear to be suspicious.

More articles from the BDN