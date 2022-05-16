A man who was reported missing from his home in Industry on Sunday morning was found dead on Monday.

Dustin Josselyn, 25, was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday outside of his residence on West Mills Road, his family reported to police. His body was found on the side of the West Mills Road near the intersection of Sawyers Mills Road, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

While the circumstances of Josselyn’s death are not considered suspicious, an investigation has been opened, and Maine’s medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

More articles from the BDN