Nearly 40 Bangor roads and byways will be paved this summer, including several highly trafficked streets that haven’t seen a pave job in years.

Bangor’s public works and engineering departments shared a list of intended paving projects for the summer and fall of 2022 with the city council’s infrastructure committee, which will meet Tuesday evening.

Some of the more noteworthy paving projects include the entirety of Falvey Street, a main road in the Bangor Gardens neighborhood; Royal and Norway roads, heavily used residential streets that run parallel to Fairmount Park; Ohio Street from 14th Street to the intersection by Ohio Street Redemption Center; and the area behind the Pickering Square Parking Garage known as the West Side Plaza, stretching from the lower vehicular bridge over the Kenduskeag Stream to Washington Street.

Additionally, the Maine Department of Transportation plans to pave much of State Street in Bangor, from Broadway to Hancock Street, and then from Hancock Street to Hogan Road. The department will also pave Hogan Road from State Street to Mount Hope Avenue, and Hancock Street from Oak Street to State Street.

More articles from the BDN