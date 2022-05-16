A Brewer man was arrested on Saturday evening after speeding through Bangor and leading a police chase before crashing into a garage.

Preston Kay, 19, was pursued by Maine State Police at around 10 p.m. on Saturday after traveling from Hermon toward Bangor on Union Street at a speed higher than 100 miles per hour, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Kay failed to stop for officers in pursuit, who stopped the police chase once the 2011 Ford Fusion started making dangerous passes on the roadway. The vehicle was located after crashing into a garage on Randolph Street in Bangor, while the driver appeared to have fled the scene of the crash, Moss said.

Kay, whose drivers license was suspended and had active outstanding warrants for arrest, was located inside the garage. He was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with minor injuries, but has since been released.

Kay was arrested and charged with eluding an officer, operating under the influence, operating after suspension, and criminal speeding.

