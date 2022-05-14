A York County man died in a single-vehicle crash in Hollis after he reportedly suffered from a medical event.

Robert Smith, 75, of Hollis had been eastbound on the Saco Road at around 1:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon, when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed onto property, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The passenger in the vehicle, Smith’s brother, was able to gain control of the vehicle and prevent it from crashing into a residence.

Medical responders on the scene attempted to stabilize Smith, who officials believe suffered from a medical event, but the man died at the scene.

