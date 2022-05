A man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 11 on Friday.

The crash in T9 R5 was reported around 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon, according to NewsCenter Maine. Driver Ray Parks reportedly lost control of the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, driving it down the embankment before rolling over and coming to rest on its roof.

Parks was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, NewsCenter Maine reported.

