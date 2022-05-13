Two campgrounds at Acadia National Park are expected to install electric vehicle charging stations within the next two years.

The park is working with EV charging station manufacturer Rivian and hopes to install chargers in Blackwood Campground this summer, the Mount Desert Islander reported.

The first charging stations will be installed near the restrooms at Blackwood Campground, Deputy Superintendent Brandon Bies told the Islander. Bies said that the park has hopes to install a second set of stations at Seawall Campground by next year.

The cost of using the charging stations will be included in the fee that campers pay to stay at an Acadia campground.

Acadia already provides electric vehicle charging stations for public use located at park headquarters off Eagle Lake Road and in the section of Acadia on the Schoodic Peninsula.

