PORTLAND, Maine — Make way for ducklings! Flatbread Company in Portland had to temporarily close its patio after a mama duck and her babies made their nest in an old wood-fired cauldron.

The restaurant said that the 13 ducklings have all hatched and plopped into the ocean Wednesday morning.

They are working to get the patio back open soon.

“Ok friends — thank you for being so patient as we waited to open our patio for our nesting Mallard. We are so honored mama duck chose our old wood-fired cauldron for the nest,” Flatbread Company said in a Facebook post. “We are some lucky ducks!”

